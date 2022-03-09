Robyn receiving the Good Service Badge. Photo/ Supplied

Members enjoyed a meal at Colonel Malone's Restaurant and Bar for their February meeting.

Following the meeting, the AGM for 2022 and 2023 took place. Jenny Brown took the chair for the election of president. All other officers were re-elected. Secretary Helen Whyte presented president Robyn Roberts with her good service badge.

The Mangatoki WI members discussed donations to Relay for Life and the Tongan Relief Fund.

On February 21 eight of the WI members attended the South Taranaki Federation of WI's Founders Day Lunch at The Kaponga Hotel.

There were 37 WI members present. We were welcomed by president Phyllis Malcom and before the lunch was served, she read the history of the founding of the WI in New Zealand, by Anna Elizabeth Jerome Spencer, of Rissington, Hawke's Bay, in 1821.

Liz Sinclair of Pihama WI gave a talk and picture show of her 2015 cruise to Anzac Cove, Gallipoli, with her husband and others for the 100th anniversary of the Anzacs' landing.

Yearly competition results:

1st overall, Robyn Roberts with 36 points, 2nd Helen Whyte 32 points, 3rd joint placing, Denise Carter and Bev Marx with 31 points each.