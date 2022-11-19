The members visited Galley's Garden in Lepperton. Photo/ Supplied

The Mangatoki Women's institute donated nearly 100 items to the Stratford Foodbank.

At their October meeting, 95 items of toiletries and laundry were collected to be donated to the foodbank.

Stratford Foodbank members Diane Roberts and Linda Whittington attended the meeting and spoke to the members about the foodbank.

After their presentation, the members gave them the items.

The members honoured one of their late members and Queen Elizabeth II with a moment of silence.

For the November meeting, the members visited some of the studios and gardens open for the Taranaki Arts Trail and the garden festivals.

They first stopped at Norfolk Hall and visited photographer Amy Taunt, oil painter Carina McQueen and ceramic artist Robyn Smaller.

The first garden they visited was Jersey Lane. The members then travelled to Galley's Garden in Lepperton before stopping in at Millfield Garden, also in Lepperton.

The members took the chance to visit the Christmas Village to start with their Christmas shopping.

The final stop on the trip was the Potter's Shed in Inglewood. All the members enjoyed the trip and visiting the various artist studios and gardens in the Taranaki region.

Competitions:

Flower: 1st Cathy White, 2nd Lucy Moger, 3rd Marie Kemp

Shrub: 1st Denise Carter, 2nd Cathy White, 3rd Charmaine Robert.

The raffle was won by Jocelyn Hicks.