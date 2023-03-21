Mangatoki Women’s Institute holds AGM and takes a road trip

The Mangatoki Women's Institute members visited Plants Plus.

Mangatoki Women’s Institute’s Annual General Meeting took place in February.

President Robyn Roberts opened the AGM for 2023, followed by the yearly reports by secretary Helen Whyte, treasurer Cathy White and Robyn.

Robyn remains president and Cathy remains treasurer for 2023. Denise Carter is the new secretary.

The committee was nominated en bloc with Robyn Roberts, Cathy White, Denise Carter, Jenny Brown (vice-president), Olwyn Duthie, Judy Barr, Karen Joblin, and Helen Whyte making up the committee.

Lucy Moger is the reporter for 2023, with Bev Marx as the competition steward and Cathy White as the overseas link the president also appointed to communications, and Jocelyn Hicks and Helen Whyte were elected to the Mangatoki Hall committee.

In the yearly competition, Cathy placed first, Denise second and Robyn third.

For the March meeting, the members travelled to Whanganui. They stopped at Plants Plus in Waverley before stopping in Whanganui for morning tea.

They visited museums, Matthews Roses nurseries and then the historic Cameron Blockhouse.