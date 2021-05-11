Mangatoki Women's Institute celebrates 90 years with a church service and luncheon

South Taranaki WI president Phyllis Malcolm and Lucy Moger cutting the cake.

Byline: Lucy Moger

Last month members and former members of the Mangatoki Women's Institute celebrated 90 years of the institute.

Thirty-eight members and several ex-members and members from other local WIs attended the service in Mangatoki Church at Pioneer Village in Stratford.

Attendees were welcomed by president Robyn Roberts. The reading was by secretary Helen Whyte, followed by reflections from Jenny Clarke and the prayers read by Elizabeth Davies, both past members of the WI.

The organ was played by member Bev Marx. Lucy Moger and South Taranaki WI president Phyllis Malcolm cut the cake. It was a super day, with fabulous food and great company. All the proceeds from the sales table were donated to Hospice Taranaki.

On April 25, seven members attended the Kaponga Anzac service at the Kaponga Memorial Hall. Our WI wreath was made by Bev Marx and placed at the memorial by Robyn Roberts.