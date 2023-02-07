Mangatoki Women's Institute members enjoyed their Christmas shopping trip in Palmerston North.

Mangatoki Women’s Institute members had a busy end to 2022.

On November 22, 12 members went on a two-day shopping trip in Palmerston North. This was a chance for members to get some Christmas shopping done and enjoy each other’s company.

The first stop was Springvale Garden Centre, followed by a visit to a lovely Christmas shop in Bulls and many other interesting shops there.

This was followed by another Christmas shop at Milson, shopping at Kmart, and shopping at the Plaza in Palmerston North. They visited the Christmas Barn and another Garden Centre, before grabbing dinner on the way home at the Brick House in Wanganui. It was an enjoyable trip of shopping, fun and friendship.

In December, the Christmas meeting took place after lunch at Rough Habit Restaurant in Hāwera. This was attended by 14 members.

The members were welcomed by president Robyn Roberts. Secretary Helen Whyte read the minutes.

The church at the Pioneer Village was cleaned in November and the gardens were tended to. Six members attended the Samoan Day.

The Treasurer’s Report was read by Robyn Roberts in the absence of our Treasurer, Cathy Whyte. The raffle was won by Denise Carter.