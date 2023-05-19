Mangatoki WI members, visiting friends and grandchildren celebrating the institute's 92nd birthday.

An April meeting marked the Mangatoki Women’s Insitute (WI) 92nd birthday.

To celebrate, the members travelled around Taranaki for some shopping and sightseeing. The first stop was Spiky Bandit Art, in Egmont Village, where we saw beautiful artwork, crafts and more.

The members stopped for lunch at the Quail’s Nest Eatery in New Plymouth. After lunch, they drove to the Valley Shopping Centre and visited upholstery business Suite Comfort.

In their minds, they picked out new drapes, cushions and coverings for our furniture and even chose new lounge suites.

The Mangatoki WI members and their grandchildren on Anzac Day.

From there, some members went to look at other shops in the area while others returned home. 16 members, two visitors, Bernice’s friend Maria from Zimbabwe and Olwyn’s grandson enjoyed the day out. The raffle was won by Annalisa Evans.

On April 17, nine members took part in a First Responder Course at the Mangatoki Hall. On April 24, five members and one member’s granddaughter helped to make the RSA posies and wreaths for Anzac Day.

Seven members and four grandchildren of members attended the Anzac Day Service in the Kaponga War Memorial Hall. Bev Marx made the wreath which was laid on the war memorial by president Robyn Roberts.

For the May meeting, members met at Indian Zaika Restaurant, Hāwera for a very nice lunch and then went to Cinema 2 to enjoy watching a film for the afternoon. Maree Kemp won the raffle.

On the evening of May 10, 12 members and 12 husbands/partners met at Shads Restaurant, Hāwera to enjoy an evening meal together.