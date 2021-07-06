Mangatoki WI report: $1000 donated to Taranaki Hospice

Bev Marx with the Mangatoki cheque of $1000 for Taranaki Hospice. Photo/ Supplied

Bev Marx with the Mangatoki cheque of $1000 for Taranaki Hospice. Photo/ Supplied

During the month of May the Mangatoki Women's Institute members enjoyed going on field trips.

On May 5, 17 members met for morning tea at the Ink Pot Cafe in Stratford. Half of the members went to visit Darryl Gobbles' Egmont Repairs and Manufacture Jewellers, while the other half visited the Percy Thomson Art Gallery.

Darryl and his wife Margaret told the members about their business and how Darryl makes and repairs jewellery.

The members then visited Wellness From Within and met Steph Haughey. She told the members how she offers nutritional advice, beauty therapy and massage treatments.

The next stop was Fenton Street Art Collective, where they met Stuart Greenhill. He explained to the members how the distillery is run.

The members then had a shortened business meeting and the raffle was drawn and won by Jocelyn Hicks.

For the June meeting five members met with members from other women's institutes, the South Taranaki Freemasons, and Patea and District RSA, for the opening of the 100 and over exhibition at Aotea Utanganui Museum of South Taranaki, Patea.

The group was welcomed by technical archivist Amber Wright and then welcomed by South Taranaki Women's Institute president Phyllis Malcolm.

The women's institute celebrated 100 years this year, the Freemasons are 150 years old this year and the RSA centenary was in 2019.