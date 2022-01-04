Mangatoki WI news: members enjoy garden and Christmas visits

Mangatoki WI members enjoyed their meetings. Photo/ Supplied

For the November meeting, members went to Bev and Andy Davy's Toilette Stoppe garden.

This was a very full and interesting garden which had taken 56 years to accomplish and includes many interesting features, such as old toilets.

The members then visited Taraire Garden which is a rambling country garden of rooms. The members then visited Openlands on Auroa Rd, which is always a favourite. This established garden has been extended in the past few years and also offers a wedding venue.

Next to Charmain and Leo Brennan's Lucy's Place garden, a smaller garden with many points of interest, also with plants and garden art for sale.

After lunch, members visited Neda and Greg Howes' interesting 5-year-old Jabulani garden.

Here they have meandering paths and sunken entertainment areas, plants and crafts for sale, also tea and coffee by donations to the Breast Cancer Society.

Some members visited the Ohawe Creative Collection and then Hugh Hartwell's Little Ardlui.

This is a townhouse garden, full of colourful plants and with a raised vegetable garden, HO Scale Model Railroad on display, and a sales table.

The last garden was Alf and Bernie Christian's popular Gabbot's Garden.

On November 24, 13 members went on a two-day Christmas shopping trip.

The first stop was at Bushy Park near Kai Iwi, then on to Spring Vale Garden Centre, Whanganui. Next on to Granny's Christmas Grotto in Marton. Back to the Christmas Barn Kairanga, Palmerston north.

On November 25, still in Palmerston North, members visited Christmas Heirloom Company, Keith's Doll Hospital, Uncle Bills and Ezibuy shops.

Our December meeting took the form of dinner at The Rough Habits Sports Bar and Cafe. Members then visited homes decorated for Christmas.