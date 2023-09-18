The weka are now back in the South Island at a wildlife reserve. Photo / Brooklands Zoo

The weka are now back in the South Island at a wildlife reserve. Photo / Brooklands Zoo

The curious story of Manaia’s wayward weka is wrapping up as the birds fly to a new home at a South Island wildlife reserve.

The two weka, thought to be illegally released in the South Taranaki township, flew via Air New Zealand from New Plymouth to Christchurch this morning where they were welcomed to their new home at Willowbank Wildlife Reserve.

Representatives from Ngāruahine Iwi supported a karakia to acknowledge their departure from Taranaki. In December 2022, Manaia local Peter Andreoli caught a weka in the small town. A second weka was caught nearby by Jenny and Guy Oakley in April.

Although weka are relatively common in the South Island, they’ve not been sighted in Taranaki for decades. DoC rangers were concerned the birds had been illegally released, potentially harming local native wildlife

DoC’s investigations into how the birds got to Manaia are ongoing. Both birds were cared for by staff at New Plymouth District Council’s Brooklands Zoo while tests were taken.

DNA testing by staff at Massey University showed the birds likely came from the upper South Island. Releasing them into the wild wasn’t an option, says Taranaki DoC community ranger Gabriel Field.

“Since a precise location for the bird’s origins could not be determined, we did not want to risk disease transmission to our existing wild populations, or the potential muddling of weka genes that would not have mixed naturally.”

Thankfully, the birds were offered a permanent home at Willowbank Wildlife Reserve in Christchurch, he said.

“Being able to rehome them at Willowbank and working with conservation partners to achieve that, is a good outcome and brings a nice end to what is a puzzling little story. We appreciate all the care taken in looking after the weka by the team at Brooklands Zoo and want to also thank Willowbank Wildlife Reserve for offering them a permanent home.”

Brooklands Zoo team lead Eve Cozzi says the keepers enjoy rehabilitating native wildlife but they found that looking after the two weka was a particularly special experience.

“They’re a new species for us and they’re charismatic birds. Both have very different personalities – one is very confident around humans and they each have their food preferences, love a good bath and investigate [tear apart] bird-friendly enrichment items. We will miss their distinctive and beautiful calls, but we’re pleased they’re going to another great facility to be with other weka.”

Willowbank community and conservation engagement manager Shaun Horan says Willowbank is delighted to be able to welcome these cheeky native icons back to the mainland of Te Waipounamu.

“Weka have been a ‘larger than life’ member of the Willowbank family for many years and we are excited to be able to provide a home for these birds here at the reserve.”

Air New Zealand is a national partner with DoC for conservation and has supported DoC to fly more than 4200 threatened species and conservation dogs since 2012.