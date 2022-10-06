People are invited to have a cup of tea with the Mad Hatter. Photo/ Unsplash

People are invited to have a cup of tea with the Mad Hatter. Photo/ Unsplash

People are invited to indulge in a cup of nonsense and a slice of whimsy at a topsy-turvy Mad Hatter Garden Tea Party.

During the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival, Oak Valley, near New Plymouth, will be transformed into a tea party wonderland, with the Mad Hatter and Alice ready to invite guests to enjoy a cup of tea and baking.

The tea party is a fundraiser for Conductive Education Taranaki Trust, says manager Renee Manella.

Conductive Education Taranaki Trust is a not-for-profit organisation that teaches children with neurological conditions important skills through music and play, Renee says.

"These skills improve their capabilities, raise their self-esteem and makes them more independent."

After running a Mad Hatter Garden Tea Party years ago, Renee says it was time to organise another one.

"It was quite successful. We like to make our fundraising experiences fun. We receive no government funding so we rely on the support of the community to keep doing what we do so when people come to the party with the Mad Hatter and Alice, they will be supporting us as well."

The tea party will take place each day of the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival, which runs from October 28 to November 6, Renee says.

"The owners of Oak Valley have decided to donate the money they receive from admission. We all feel very fortunate that they are helping us this way. It takes a lot of work to prepare and maintain a garden, and a lot more to welcome people into your property. We feel very special that the community supports us the way they do."

With the number of tea parties taking place over that time, Renee says the Mad Hatter is looking for more Alices to join the fun.

"We're looking for more Alices who would be happy to volunteer their time to be part of the tea party."

The cost to enter the garden is $5 which will go straight to supporting Conductive Education Taranaki Trust, she says.

"There will also be tea and baking for sale. We're so thankful to everyone who has supported us so far and those that will support us in the future."

The Details:

What: Mad Hatter Garden Tea Party, Conductive Education Taranaki fundraiser.

When: Friday, October 28-November 6, 10am-2.30pm each day.

Where: Oak Valley, 248 Junction road, New Plymouth.

Cost: Admission to the garden $5. Tea and baking are available with cash and eftpos available.

More information: For more information, or to volunteer your time and become an Alice, email: renee@conductivetaranaki.org.nz