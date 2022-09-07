Isaac Morrison-Fonoto (12) is fundraising to get to a rugby league tournament and has plans to go far in the sport. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Macrame creations will help a young Inglewood rugby league player get to his upcoming tournament.

Isaac Morrison-Fonoto (12) was selected for the Under-12 Taranaki Whānui Māori Rugby League team to compete in Whakatāne at the Tamariki Tournament in October.

Isaac, who attends Inglewood Primary School, only has less than a month left to fundraise to get there and his mother, Rachel Morrison is helping by creating macrame creations for raffle prizes.

Rachel says she is proud of her son and after creating a few macrame hangings, she knew it was a way to help him fundraise for the tournament.

"I knew a few knots and after watching a few tutorial videos I became obsessed with making macrame hangings last year. They're very popular at the moment and I thought they would make great raffle prizes."

Rachel and Isaac organised a raffle in August. Rachel says she was blown away by the positive response.

"It was very popular, I saw there was a want for macrame so I thought I would keep organising raffles to help Isaac and his family get to the tournament."

Isaac has played rugby league for three years and says it's an enjoyable game.

"You have a lot of fun and it requires teamwork."

His favourite team is the South Sydney Rabbitohs and he hopes that one day he can also play in a professional rugby league team. At the moment he plays union league for the Inglewood Sea Hawkes.

"I enjoy it, it's pretty fun."

As well as Isaac making the Under-12 Taranaki Whānui Māori Rugby League team, a few of his friends were selected as well.

"It will be great to play alongside them. This year I started playing for Taranaki Whanui and earlier in the year I had a tournament in Rotorua. I like competing in tournaments against teams from outside the region. I get to meet and play against new people."

■ To support Isaac and enter a raffle, you can visit Rachel's Facebook page.