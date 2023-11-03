Next year's head boy Bryan Adams and head girl Mackenzie Caskey (centre) with 2023 head boy Matthew Jones and head girl Te Otiana Gerrard. Photo / Jeanette Bell

Next year's head boy Bryan Adams and head girl Mackenzie Caskey (centre) with 2023 head boy Matthew Jones and head girl Te Otiana Gerrard. Photo / Jeanette Bell

Stratford High School’s head boy and girl for 2024 were announced at the school’s senior prizegiving on Friday, October 27.

Mackenzie Caskey, 16, and Bryan Adams, 17, will lead the school next year.

Mackenzie says she feels honoured to be selected.

“It’s something I’ve been working towards so it feels good to achieve it.”

Mackenzie, who attended Toko School for her primary education, is looking forward to next year, when she will be studying physical education, physics, chemistry, English and statistics.

“I’d like to be a physical therapist when I’m older so I’ve taken the subjects that will help me do that.”

Outside of school, Mackenzie plays basketball and netball. When she’s not playing, she is often umpiring primary school games.

“It’s something I enjoy. It’s all about giving back to your community.”

She looks forward to making more memories in Year 13. Her favourite memories so far have been sports-based school activities.

“I enjoy the basketball tournaments and I loved the TOPEC activities in Year 9.”

She encourages students starting at the school next year to give everything a go.

“Put your hand up and try everything. You don’t know if you’ll like something unless you try.”

Bryan was also proud to be selected for a top role.

“I couldn’t believe it. I’ve been working towards it all year and to have it pay off is pretty awesome.”

Bryan, who attended Stratford Primary School, says he has always enjoyed music.

“I love performing and I also like my sports as well. I play volleyball, hockey and basketball.”

When he’s older he’d like to be a barber.

“It seems like an awesome profession.”

Next year he will study music, physical education, tourism, hospitality and drama, as well as taking part in the school’s Gateway programme.

“I’m looking forward to next year.”

Bryan says it’s hard to pick a favourite memory from school.

“I love everything - the culture and the environment. People are so friendly and nice. I enjoy all the opportunities this school has given me. But if I had to pick, it would be the sports days like athletics and swimming.”







