Stratford Press

Maata Indoor Bowling Club celebrates success of season at prizegiving

Stratford Press
Stephen Clough (left) and Mark Dudley were presented with the life membership by club president Lyn Rawlinson. Photo/ Supplied

The Maata Indoor Bowling Club celebrated the success of its season at the annual prizegiving event.

The prizegiving took place at Maata Hall, with 40 people in attendance.

As well as celebrating the success of the season, two life memberships were awarded to stalwarts of the club.

Stephen Clough and Mark Dudley, who have both given over 30 years of service to indoor bowls, received life membership.

Prizegiving results:
Todd Shield: Stephen Clough, Claire Menzies, Miles Cartwright
Fours: Stephen Clough, Joe Menzies, Matthew McDonald, Ross Johnson
Pairs: Claire Menzies, Ray Willy
Singles: Stephen Clough
Most Points: Joe Menzies