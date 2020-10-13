Love Tennis: Stratford Tennis Club has successful open day weekend

Olivia Kerr, Hannah Burroughs, Ava Morresey-Marr, Maddison Walsh enjoyed the Love Tennis event. Photo/ Supplied.

Tennis players grabbed their rackets and made their way to the courts for a weekend of tennis.

Love Tennis, an initiative by NZ tennis, was held by the Stratford Tennis club over the weekend.

President Bruce Cleland says the club was one of seven in Taranaki to hold the initiative.

"We had 36 people participate, with 23 people outside of the club. It was a great turnout."

He says players enjoyed hotshot tennis, speed ball radar, using the giant tennis racquets and a treasure hunt.

"We had events to cater for the children and adults. They were great, fun activities. It was a very successful weekend to start the season. The players enjoyed speed ball radar which is how fast they can hit a ball and serve. The giant tennis racquets were also very popular among the players."

The club also ran an open day alongside Love Tennis. Bruce says the club is holding two more open days, on Saturday, October 17 and 24.

"We have a session for primary school to high school aged pupils from 10am and then the senior session from 1pm."

Bruce also coaches the kids' tennis. He says new primary to high school aged players who sign up to the club this year will receive a free racquet.

"New and existing players also receive free coaching."

Bruce says he is excited for the twilight tennis to start.

"Twilight tennis is a doubles only socials event which starts in November. Coaching also starts in November. I encourage people to come along and give tennis a go."

■ The next Stratford Tennis Club open days are October 17 and 24. For more information, contact Bruce on 7657877 or email b.b.cleland@xtra.co.nz.