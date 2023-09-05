Olivia Kerr, Hannah Burroughs, Ava Morresey-Marr and Maddison Walsh at a previous Love Tennis open day.

Stratford Tennis Club president Bruce Cleland encourages people to come and have a go at tennis this weekend.

The tennis club is participating in the nationwide Love Tennis initiative this Sunday, created to introduce and encourage people to play the sport. Bruce says the free open day will cater for new and skilled players, with fun events for all ages.

“We will have hotshot tennis, a speedball radar so people can see how fast they serve, a ball machine and even the chance to use giant tennis racquets. We’ve also organised a treasure hunt for children.”

He says prizes will be given out on the day.

“We have some cool prizes. Love Tennis is giving away a trip to Melbourne to watch the Adults Open. All people need to do for a chance to win is turn up to one of the Love Tennis initiatives this weekend.”

Bruce says rackets are available to use.

“We have the equipment there to use if people don’t have their own.”

With the tennis season about to start, Bruce says the initiative is a way for new and existing members to come and try the game and join a club in time for the season.

“Any new primary-school-aged child that signs up gets a free racket and coaching.”

The Details

What: Love Tennis open day.

When: Sunday, September 10, 10am-4pm

Where: Stratford Tennis Courts, TET Multisports Centre, 62 Portia St, Stratford

Other: Free event












