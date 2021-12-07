Love of crafting leads to successful business venture for Stratford woman

Baubles, mugs, keyrings and more, Nellie Gagiano has built a business out of personalised gifts. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Baubles, mugs, keyrings and more, Nellie Gagiano has built a business out of personalised gifts. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Nellie Gagiano's business is all about putting a personal touch on things.

Specifically your name, message, logo or anything else you can think of on any one of the wide range of keyrings, pot holders, T-shirts, mugs, Christmas decorations and many more items she has in stock at her Stratford home business.

Nellie started Za-Nel's Handmade Crafts in October last year, and since she launched her home-based business she has spent thousands of hours crafting and creating, she says.

Nellie has donated five $25 vouchers to be part of the prize package on offer for the winners of the Stratford Christmas trail organised by Kylee Lawrence and Shannan Young and sponsored by Stratford Rotary.

Donating the vouchers was "just a way to support the community", says Nellie.

"Especially something for children like this."

She and her husband William moved to Stratford three years ago, after they came from Auckland to visit friends and fell in love with the town.

"It's a great place to live, and I like the community feel with things like this trail," says Nellie.

Nellie says the business began when her husband was off work, fighting cancer.

"I finished working in my office job to be at home and care for him, but I found I couldn't just be home and do nothing, so partly as a way to help us financially while he was off work, but also to keep myself busy, I began crafting and creating things to sell."

William has since recovered and is back at work in his own business, A to Z Property Maintenance LTD, and Nellie's business has continued to grow.

"I think the appeal is the personal touch. People like to have something with their name on, or a special message. I love making the personalised items, there are so many pretty and unique names I haven't heard before, they are all so lovely."

The name of the business itself is a combination of Nellie's name and her daughter Zandrie, who has also followed her parents to the district to live. While Nellie says she would love to open a shop in town one day with her business, for now working from home comes with the advantage of being able to also help Zandrie with childcare.

While Nellie is currently getting lots of orders for personalised baubles and other Christmas decorations as well as teacher gifts such as mugs and keyrings. She says there will be little time to relax after the festive season, as Valentine's Day orders are already trickling in.

She also runs a second Facebook page; Za-Nel's Edible Prints, focused on selling custom made edible cake toppers, and says the Stratford small business community is very supportive.

"I get a lot of work from Sarah of Sarah's Sassy Cakes for example, and if someone is buying stuff from me and asks about cakes I will put them in touch with her and vice versa."

Some customers have a clear idea of exactly what they want Nellie to create, while others only have a vague idea, she says.

"It doesn't matter, I enjoy sitting down and working out what I can do for them and how it will all look. I like the creative side of it."

The Details:

What: Za-Nel's Handmade Crafts

Phone: 0210 273 3646

Email: zanelshandmade@hotmail.com