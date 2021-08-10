Love begins at Fifty director Charles Pittams still loves directing after many more than 50 plays

Charles Pittams is directing Love Begins at Fifty, which opens this month in Hāwera. Photo / Supplied

Over the years, Charles Pittams has directed countless plays and musicals, but his love for live theatre is still as strong as it ever was, he says.

Charles is currently directing Hāwera Repertory's next production Love begins at Fifty by Raymond Hopkins, which opens later this month at the Hāwera Memorial Theatre.

"There's plenty of talent in Taranaki when it comes to theatre," he says. "So directing plays and musicals is a pleasure as we have great actors and local theatre groups all over the region."

Charles can name all those theatre groups easily, not surprisingly really as in his many years of involvement with theatre in the region he has directed, or appeared in, plays and musicals with many of those groups.

Charles was a music teacher at Hāwera High School, and has fond memories of the musical productions he directed at the school over the years.

"I am so pleased to see the great talent we have in the young people getting involved with theatre now."

While Charles has directed all types of musicals and plays over the years, he says he has a soft spot for farces like this latest play.

"We all need a good laugh. This plot is good because it uses humour to look at the various emotions that play out in a marriage. I don't think it would be good training for a marriage guidance counsellor, but it is good for making you think about things and relating to them. It holds things up to the light."

With so many shows under his belt over the years, Charles says he struggles to pick a favourite.

"There have been lots of highlights over the years. My mental approach when it comes to directing though is to not keep thinking about it once it is done, but rather to say, right, that was that, people enjoyed it, it was good, now let's look at what is to come. It's about looking forward, not backward."

There is plenty to look forward to in this latest show, he says.

"It's great fun. It's something that will entertain and make you laugh. So do come, it's a good story and people will enjoy it."

The Details:

What: Hāwera Repertory's Love Begins at Fifty

Where: Hāwera Memorial Theatre

When: August 20-28.

More info: Tickets are available from iTICKET.co.nz or South Taranaki iSITE. The show contains adult themed content.