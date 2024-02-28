Time to check your Lotto tickets, Taranaki players.

Two Taranaki Lotto players will be able to shop any Leap Day bargains on offer today, with a boost to their bank account courtesy of last night’s Lotto draw.

The two players are among 11 across the country to have won $22,132 with Lotto Second Division in Wednesday’s live Lotto draw.

One of the Taranaki players bought their ticket online through MyLotto, while the other player purchased their ticket from Pak’n’Save Hāwera. That player not only won second division but was one of two players last night to also win Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $30,242.

Players should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto app.



