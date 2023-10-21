Check your tickets: Some Taranaki players are in for a cash boost after a Saturday night Lotto Second Division win.

Two Taranaki Lotto players will be enjoying an extra cash boost this holiday weekend, as they are amongst the 17 Lotto players to win Lotto Second Division in Saturday night’s draw.

Each of the 17 ticket holders won $14,482 in the draw, while two of the players including one of the Taranaki ones, also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $22,166.

The Powerball Second Division winners were the biggest on the night, with neither Powerball First Division and First Division won and so rolling over to the next draw.

The Taranaki Powerball Second Division ticket was bought from Fitzroy Lotto & Mags, and the other winning Second Division ticket sold in Taranaki was bought from Countdown Vogeltown.

The wins come just three days after the last Second Division win for a Taranaki ticket holder, with a player wining $23,174 in Wednesday night’s live Lotto draw.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App. Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.



