The lucky Lotto ticket holder was one of eight players to win $23,174 with Lotto Second Division in Wednesday night’s live Lotto draw.

The ticket was bought online via the MyLotto app by a user registered as being from New Plymouth.

The eight Second Division winners aren’t the only Lotto players to enjoy a win last night, with one player from Auckland winning $4.5 million with Powerball First Division in the live draw. The player bought their ticket from Countdown Botany. Another player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division the draw. That winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App. Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.