Check your tickets - one Taranaki player is over $15,000 better off this weekend.

A Taranaki Lotto player is over $15,000 better off this week thanks to Lotto Second Division.

The lucky Lotto ticket holder was one of 26 players to win $$15,527 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

The ticket was bought online via the MyLotto app by a user registered as being from New Plymouth.

In Saturday night’s draw, three of the winners also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $24,835.

Saturday night’s draw was also very lucky for one person, with a single ticket sold in Lower Hutt winning $24,250,000 in the Lotto Powerball jackpot - the 12th multi-million-dollar prize to be won this year.

The Lotto numbers for the draw were 28, 34, 25, 38, 36 and 5. The bonus ball was 15 and the Powerball number was 1.