The Lotto balls fell kindly for a retired Taranaki couple - winning them $1 million with Lotto First Division

A retired Taranaki couple is celebrating a massive $1 million Lotto First Division win.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are regular players and watched the draw live on Saturday.

“My husband was sitting in front of the TV while I was at the table behind him. He wrote the numbers down excitedly before checking them against his ticket,” the woman said.

“It was so funny watching him. After circling each number, he’d say, ‘Oh, another one. And another one.’ He couldn’t believe it.”

The woman also thought it was too good to be true.

“I certainly spent a lot of time double-checking he’d circled the right ones.”

It was the start of a long night for the couple, with the woman admitting, “We were up until the early hours. We didn’t get much sleep – but we weren’t complaining.”

The couple, who bought their ticket at Impulse Snacks & Lotto in Waitara, returned to the store the following day to claim their prize. “The store person was blown away when we came in. They were so happy for us.”

The couple, who plan to pay off their mortgage, said the win was “a lovely feeling – we have the freedom to do what we want.”