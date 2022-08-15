Paper Plus Stratford owner-operator Margie Hodgetts is all smiles with the news a lucky Lotto ticket was sold from her store. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A shopper who popped into Paper Plus Stratford might just be popping some champagne in the near future.

A Lotto ticket bought from the shop came up with some very lucky numbers, winning First Division and netting its holder $1 million in Saturday's draw. The win was the biggest win of the night in Lotto, with Powerball jackpotting to $8 million and Strike Four to $300,000 in Wednesday night's draw.

Paper Plus Stratford owner-operator Margie Hodgetts says she is pleased one of their shoppers has won, but doesn't know who the winner might be.

"A lot of our customers call in from further away to buy their tickets from us, and we get a lot of people passing through the town who stop off and buy a ticket, so there is no way of knowing if it is a local person or not. It would be great if it was a local person of course, or someone who would really benefit from winning that money."

Margie says the store has had "quite a few" First Division wins over the years for customers.

"This is the eighth one, some have been on Lotto and some on Instant Kiwis. We always wish people luck when they buy a ticket and offer to give it some extra good luck as we hand it over!"

Since news spread of the locally sold winning ticket, people have been calling into the shop to ask how much was won and who won it, says Margie.

"$1 million is a big win and it will make a big difference in someone's life which is great. Whoever they are, we are glad they chose to support local and shop here."