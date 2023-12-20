The numbers are in - and one lucky Taranaki player is a bit better off this morning as a result.

The numbers are in - and one lucky Taranaki player is a bit better off this morning as a result.

One Taranaki MyLotto player is in for an extra merry Christmas this year, after being one of 10 lucky players to win Lotto Second Division in last night’s live Lotto draw.

Each player won $22,417, with two players also winning Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $29,572.

The winning Taranaki ticket was sold through MyLotto to a player in New Plymouth.

Taranaki players who bought their ticket for last night’s draw via the MyLotto app should check their ticket as soon as possible, advises Lotto NZ.