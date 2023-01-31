The Coastal Hardcore team. Photo/ Supplied

Sports Reports:

Stratford Ladies Golf Club: On the opening day, members played for the Sangster Trophy. Heather Vivian won with a 67 nett, runner-up was Debbie Volzke with a 69 nett.

The winner for putts was Sue Goble 26 putts and Diane Morresey runner up 27 putts. It was a good start for the season.

Coastal Adult Riding Club: The Coastal Adult Riding Club were the overall winners of a national event.

On January 7-8 the club travelled to the national event NZRC South and North Island Teams Event.

This year the event took place in Taupō, The team came away with a handful of trophies, placing first in four out of six phases and emerging as the overall winners against 12 teams from all over New Zealand.

The phases were Riding Club Mount, which included Turnout and an Obstacle course. In the afternoon there was the Quadrille, which involves four riders working together, telling a story to music and their theme was Buzzy Bees.

This was followed by a Show Cross Derby, which is a combination of cross country and showjumping. Despite the weather not being the best, the team did well in the pouring rain.

On Sunday morning the team placed first in the Gambler’s Stakes, a showjumping event where only the bravest can tackle the Joker.

This was followed by Team Formation Jumping, in which again they placed first. Finally there were Team Mounted Games, so after a very busy weekend, the Coastal “Hardcore” Team members were delighted to find that they had won overall.

Most of the team members come from the Stratford area. They were Glenda Schumacher, (riding Kim,) Maree Collins, (Ollie,) Emily Perrin (Ruby, ) Nikki Spedding (Mac,) Tina Egan (Rescue,) and Jade Egan. The team manager was Jill Benton.