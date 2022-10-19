From left: Robyn Smaller, Margaret Foley and Donna Hitchcock will showcase their work in a combined exhibition. Photo / Supplied

Three local potters are joining forces to showcase their works at the Eltham Village Gallery.

The Potters exhibition features work from Stratford artists Donna Hitchcock, Robyn Smaller and Midhirst artist Margaret Foley.

For more than 10 years, the three have worked together to put on an exhibition to run alongside the Taranaki Arts Trail, the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival and the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival.

Donna says the three artists work throughout the year to get their artworks ready for the exhibition.

"It's definitely a highlight for all of us."

She says the three met when Margaret was running pottery classes in Stratford.

"We all met there. We purchased our own kilns and since then we've kept in touch and potted together at times. We've all been potting for over 25 years. It's something we love and enjoy."

The exhibition features about 40 pieces from each artist, she says.

"These pieces are mainly for the garden, to tie in with the festival but we've also created pieces for the home as well. As well as our pottery pieces we'll have mixed media creations as well. Our works fill up the garden quite nicely."

The exhibition will be a cash and carry, with people able to take their works home straight away when they've purchased them.

"At most exhibitions people have to wait until the end to get their purchased artworks but our event is a cash and carry. When something is purchased we have works there to replace them."

She says when people go to see the exhibition, they will be able to chat with Robyn, Margaret or herself.

"At least one of us will be here to talk to visitors but we all aim to be here most of the time. "

Donna and Robyn are committee members for the volunteer-led gallery and Donna says it's a great place to volunteer her time.

"I really enjoy it. We're always looking for more volunteers. It's a great place for artists to work on their craft and also help the community by manning this great gallery."

The Details:

What: The Potters exhibition.

When: October 24-November 18. The gallery is open Monday-Saturday 10am-3pm. During the trail and festival, the gallery will also be open on Sunday, October 30 and November 6, 10am-3pm.

Where: The Village Gallery, Eltham.

Volunteer: To inquire about becoming a volunteer, visit the gallery during opening hours or call 06 764 5443.