Colin Cooper will be one of the guest speakers at the event. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Local community groups and businesses have joined together to help a community facility.

Donna Bridgeman, secretary of the Stratford Lions Club, says the Stratford, Toko, Eltham, and Kaponga Lions Clubs have joined together to host a fundraising event for Maryann Residential Care Home And Hospital

“The funds will help furnish the new rooms at the facility with the proper bedding, hoists, and other items to make them comfortable for patients.”

Donna says the Grass Roots to World Stage event will feature three well-known speakers.

“Former Chiefs head coach Colin Cooper, Taranaki Rugby chief executive Mike Sandle and mother of the Barrett boys Robyn Barrett have donated their time to speak at the event.”

The event will be a sports lover’s dream, she says, with plenty of memorabilia up for grabs from the speakers and other local sporting champions.

“It just shows how giving our community is and we’re so thankful for that support.”

She says it’s not just sporting gear available to win on the night.

“We will be raffling a dinner, bed and breakfast thanks to Ngāti Ruanui Stratford Mountain House. We will also auction off some great prizes like a two-night stay in Taupō from the Eltham Lions and firewood courtesy of the Kaponga Lions. There are also vouchers from LIC.”

Pianist Jack Moser will perform at the start of the event.

“He’s a talented musician and will surely help set the mood on the night. Right from the get-go we want this to be a fun night. During intermissions between the speakers, there will be fundraising wheels as well.”

She says the event would not be possible without community support.

“Everything we have for this event has been donated right from the use of the Stratford Eltham Rugby Club hall and the cheese to nibble on during the event thanks to Fonterra.”

The Details:

What: Grass Roots to World Stage with guest speakers Mike Sandle, Robyn Barrett, and Colin Cooper

When: Friday, June 16, starting 7pm

Where: Stratford and Eltham Rugby Club Gym, Orlando St, Stratford

Tickets: Contact Colleen Moore 027 230 7589 to book a seat



















