Voting papers began arriving in mailboxes from Friday, September 16 this year. Photo / NZME

In this year's local government elections, there are five candidates vying for the four available seats in the Stratford District Council Rural Ward.

There is no election this year for the Stratford mayoral seat, the Stratford Māori ward, or the Stratford Urban Ward, as in each case the number of candidates matched the total number of seats available, meaning those candidates were elected unopposed.

In alphabetical order, the candidates standing for the Stratford District Council Rural Ward are Steve Beck, Grant Boyde, Amanda Harris, Vaughan Jones and Nicole McDonald.

Voting packs will be delivered to enrolled voters from Friday, September 16 this year, and voting will close at noon on Saturday, October 8. The Stratford District Council uses the First Past the Post (FPP) electoral system, which means the four candidates with the most votes will be elected.

The Stratford Press contacted all candidates by email on Wednesday, August 24, giving them a list of 12 questions to answer by noon on Friday, August 26. They were asked to keep each answer under 100 words. Their responses to these questions will be run in the Stratford Press over the next few weeks in the lead-up to the election. Their answers will also be available online a few days before they run in the print edition, for our Premium subscribers.

This week, candidates face questions on rates and what they think the biggest rural issue is currently.

Candidates were asked if they agreed with the way rates for roads were calculated. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Question:

The calculation of rates for roads is based on the capital value of the property, meaning higher valued dairy farms pay more than lower valued sheep, beef or forestry properties across the district. Do you consider this fair, and if not, what alternatives do you propose?

Steve Beck is standing for election in this year's local government elections in the rural ward. Photo / Supplied

Steve Beck:

I have never been in favour of the capital value rating calculation; my preference is land value. Obviously there are pros and cons for both sides of the argument. I would like to see this reviewed every five years by elected councillors to ensure either option is still fit for purpose. Part of a councillor's job is to make sure things are fair to all ratepayers.

Grant Boyde is standing for election in this year's local government elections in the rural ward. Photo / Supplied

Grant Boyde:

I personally don't believe the capital value of some properties are right but it is the legislative system we have at present. I have talked with MPs and they understand some of the issues that are affecting some properties but Government would have to make some changes.

Amanda Harris is standing for election in this year's local government elections in the rural ward. Photo / Supplied

Amanda Harris:

The capital value method appears to be relatively fair but can be hindered by central government legislation which means certain classes of improvements, like trees, are not included in the capital values. The introduction of the Forestry Targeted rate will go some way to correct this anomaly. Any calculation method will have its flaws and I would like to learn more about how other methods are applied.

Vaughan Jones is standing for election in this year's local government elections in the rural ward. Photo / Supplied

Vaughan Jones:

What is the definition of fair? In every rating system there will be cases where it is unfair but by rating by QV right across the district, rating is kept simple and understandable for every property.

Nicole McDonald is standing for election in this year's local government elections in the rural ward. Photo / Supplied

Nicole McDonald:

No, I don't think it is fair to either rural properties across our district, we all pay road uses and I feel the Government should be returning those charges generated in Stratford to Stratford, and if elected will support a review of funding to council as put forward by Neil Holdom.

Candidates were asked what they thought the biggest issue rural communities are currently facing. Photo / Unsplash

Question:

What is the biggest issue rural Stratford is facing and how would you fix it?

Steve Beck is standing for election in this year's local government elections in the rural ward. Photo / Supplied

Steve Beck:

Multiple challenging issues simultaneously are facing our rural community. To name a few, the highest inflation in 30 years, a collapsed healthcare system, growing cases of mental illness, an unbalanced treatment of farmers, supply chain failures, an unstable economy, and the biggest I believe to be the forced RMA, SNA and Three Waters Reform changes (some of this disguised as climate change). Most issues are outside of council control, but the issues that elected members can influence must require us backing our rural community and making those sound decisions to benefit rural Stratford.

Grant Boyde is standing for election in this year's local government elections in the rural ward. Photo / Supplied

Grant Boyde:

Legislative change is happening at an incredible rate which is having a huge effect on all rural communities and the incurred cost is being associated with it, we must make sure we have good representation and knowledge of the rural sector around the decision-making table.

Amanda Harris is standing for election in this year's local government elections in the rural ward. Photo / Supplied

Amanda Harris:

The biggest issue facing rural Stratford I believe is central government reforms. Rural communities are facing a number of additional reforms and legislative changes. As a council, we need to strongly communicate these issues with central government and continue to lobby for common sense.

Vaughan Jones is standing for election in this year's local government elections in the rural ward. Photo / Supplied

Vaughan Jones:

Roading infrastructure like bridges, retaining walls and culverts that were built over 100 years ago that are at risk of failing with bigger and heavy traffic on the roads. The cost of replacing these items is now well in excess of what they cost originally.

Nicole McDonald is standing for election in this year's local government elections in the rural ward. Photo / Supplied

Nicole McDonald:

The pressures from our Government with all the rules and regulations towards farming could affect the economy of the district so our challenge is to ensure businesses are here to provide the services we all need in our strong community and to ensure Stratford is attractive for families. If our district is strong and inviting for the doctor, dentists, nurses and retail businesses.