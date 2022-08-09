Min McKay, pictured at The Commune, is standing for re-election, saying she wants to continue to be part of the conversation and planning around the central business district renewal project. Photo / Supplied

One term isn't enough, says Stratford District Council urban councillor Min McKay.

McKay, who was elected as a first-time councillor in the last Local Government elections, has been confirmed as a candidate in this year's elections.

"I feel I have learned a lot over my first term and would like to use those skills and experience for another term as a councillor for Stratford."

Min, who is a member of the Stratford Business Association and runs her own business offering financial planning and coaching, says she is particularly interested in the central business district renewal project.

"It is a real focal point for Stratford, and something we need to be proactive in."

As well as learning the ropes as a councillor since her election in 2019, Min has also become a first-time mum.

"I already knew Stratford was a good place for families, and now as a parent, I am really aware of the need to have a community suited to all."

While Min is standing in the urban ward, she herself lives rurally on a smallholding called The Commune.

"My husband, son and I, along with my sister and her family, live there. It's two households sharing the property, growing veggies using organic principles and doing what we can to be as self-sufficient as possible."

In fact, they haven't bought vegetables from the supermarket for nearly two years.

"We share the expenses and the workload, grow what we need and have also started doing veggie boxes and selling at the local market as well."

Shopping locally is a focus for Min, who would be happy if she didn't have to buy anything online or from out of the district.

"As a council, we need to make sure we support local businesses and encourage new ones to come here. But it goes both ways, we need people to shop locally, but they need to have the items they need available locally in order to do that."

Need to know:

The 2022 Local Government Election day is Saturday, October 8

Candidate nominations close at noon, Friday, August 12

If you have confirmed your nomination and would like to chat about your plans, contact our editor at 178 Broadway, Stratford or call 027 836 0515