Local charity to benefit from Stratford author Linda Meehan's second book

Linda Meehan's new book is a lighthearted look at life during last year's lockdown. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Linda Meehan's new book is a lighthearted look at life during last year's lockdown. Photo / Ilona Hanne

When Linda Meehan's first book Need to Know was published in 2017, she said it was her first and last book.

Now four years later she has proven herself wrong, with her second book to be officially released at a book launch next month.

With her first book an incredibly personal memoir about her son, Brendan James Meehan, BJ to all who knew him, and his battle with Adrenoleukodystrophy, as well as her grief after he passed away just shy of his 28th birthday, Linda says she didn't envision writing another book.

"I had poured my heart out recording how I was coping after the death of BJ ... I felt there would never be anything I could feel so passionate about."

Then, says Linda, came Covid-19 and the resultant lockdown.

Describing the experience of lockdown as being "an interesting situation that became more absorbing by the day", Linda was once again inspired to put pen to paper, or fingers to keyboard anyway.

"A girl closing in on 70 is allowed to change her mind!"

The difference, says Linda, was that this book wasn't just about herself or her family.

"Lockdown affected people all over the world, we all experienced this once in a hundred-year event and we all went through things during it."

With lockdown came plenty of time to write, and so Linda did.

"The book is really a collection of things, my thoughts during the experience, things I learned, things I found out, I kept a diary through it, then also things I saw online, things other people shared with me. It's a book that captures a very specific time in our lives and reminds us what it was all like."

Linda says the book, called In My Bubble, includes writing or thoughts from a few other people, some local, some not.

"I have Bill Gates in there, something he wrote. I didn't tell him, but I am sure he doesn't mind."

People she did tell, and ask to contribute content to the book, include local names Lynette Rooyakkers, Steffy Mackay and Miriam van de Lee.

"It's a scrapbook really, of thoughts, feelings, bits and bobs I came across or thought were interesting."

Working with self publishing company Publish Me based in New Plymouth, Linda says the finished book is exactly what she had hoped for.

"I'm really pleased with it, and I think people will enjoy reading it."

Linda is donating profits from the sale of the book to local charity Team HOPE.

"I think this group is just wonderful, all they do in the community. They do such a wonderful job. I know the members of it well. I taught one of them, have played squash with several of their members and I am really impressed with all they do for the community when they are already such busy people. Being able to donate money to them through this is a way to recognise and support all that they do."

The book launch takes place on May 1 and will be a double celebration for Linda and her husband Owen.

"It's actually our 50th wedding anniversary that day as well."

The Details:

What: Book launch: In My Bubble by Linda Meehan

When: Saturday, May 1, 7.30pm

Where: TET Stadium bar and Bistro, Portia St

Tickets: free entry, books cost $50