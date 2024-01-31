Turkey the Bird will perform in New Plymouth this month.

NZ band Turkey the Bird is coming to New Plymouth this month.

Band member Sol Bear Coulton picked up the banjo after watching the film Deliverance as a kid and is looking forward to introducing Turkey the Bird to local audiences at Tūpare Gardens.

“Although we live in Taranaki, we don’t play here often, and when we do it’s usually $30 to $40. It’s going to be cool to play for free to people who haven’t heard us before.”

The trio, who met through Singer Songwriters New Plymouth, consists of Swiss musician Andre Manella, Irishman Adrian Whelan and Coulton.

Manella, who is part of four other bands around the region, always had a dream of creating folk music that focused on singing and harmonies.

“We perform mostly original music and do a few covers as well. We have a bit of a quiet side, some upbeat fun ones to dance to and some folk songs about love and life.”

Along with the music, people will be able to grab a bite to eat from food trucks at the Tūpare tennis court before making their way down to the river flat.

Taranaki Regional Council gardens manager Stuart Robertson says people should make the most of the event and enjoy what Tūpare has to offer.

“Tūpare is such a special place, and it’s great to be able to put these free events on for Taranaki. This will be the first live music event at the garden in more than two years, so there’s no better time to head to the garden.”

The Details:

What: Turkey the Bird and Food Truck Fiesta

When: Sunday, February 11, 11am to 2pm

Where: Tūpare Gardens, 487 Mangorei Road, New Plymouth

Free entry