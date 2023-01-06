The Harmony Hunters are getting ready to perform at the Taranaki Country Music Festival. Photo / Supplied

Waitara’s War Memorial Hall will host 27 country music performers for a fun weekend of live performances and toe-tapping tunes.

In February, the sixth annual Taranaki Country Music Festival takes place and organiser Jocelyn Tuahine is excited for the hall to fill with the sound of country music.

“I can’t believe it’s been six years already. Each year the festival goes from strength to strength and our February event is no exception.”

The event, organised by country music enthusiasts Jocelyn and her husband George, is a three-day celebration of country music.

The festival will start on a Friday with an open-mic session with artists invited to take to the stage and perform in front of the crowd, says Jocelyn.

“It’s a great way to get on stage and have a go at performing in front of an audience.”

On the first and second nights of the festival, a showcase is planned with some top performers ready to take to the stage.

“For the Friday-night showcase, we have Auckland’s Rupert King with an Elvis-inspired performance, Jan McKay from Hastings, and husband-and-wife duo Double Bland from Levin. On the Saturday we have our main showcase of top New Zealand country artists. Shane Entertainer is coming back for the 2023 event and this time he’s bringing his band Sha-Low.”

Five-piece band the Harmony Hunters is not to be missed, she says.

“They’re extremely talented. They’ve won numerous awards including two senior sections at the Golden Guitar Awards in Gore.”

Waitara's Kuru O'Carrol is performing at the event. Photo / Supplied

Several fan-favourites are returning, Jocelyn says, with Raymond Solomon from Little Waihi, Tokoroa’s Doug Erutoe, Allan Barron from Christchurch and Cambridge’s Ivan Broughton, and Waitara’s very own Kuru O’Carroll ready to perform.

“It’s going to be an action-packed fun weekend of top performers and entertainment. On the Sunday we are hosting another open-mic session to wind down the exciting weekend.”

This year she is trying something new, she says, with artists invited to busk Waitara’s main street.

“This will be a competition with judges selecting the best standouts, with first place receiving $100 and second place receiving $50.”

Campervans are welcome, with parking available at Waitara High School.

“The cost is $10 from 2pm Thursday, February 16, until 10am, Monday, February 20. This money goes straight back to the school.”

Tickets are selling fast and Jocelyn encourages people to get in quickly to avoid disappointment.

The Details:

What: Taranaki Country Music Festival.

When: February 17-19. Friday, February 17: 2pm open-mic, 6.30pm Friday-night showcase. Saturday, February 18: 9am open-mic, 12.30pm invited artists to perform, 7pm Saturday-night showcase. Sunday, February 19: 9.30am-3pm open mic.

Tickets: Weekend, day passes, and camping information available at www.taranakifestival.co.nz.

Busking competition: Message Jocelyn on 027 693 9233.



























