Teacher Lizzie Callingham, head teacher Neil Bosson and the Little Steps Stratford Early Childhood Education Centre pupils with their postcards and gifts they've received. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Little Steps Stratford Early Childhood Education Centre has made friends throughout the world.

Last term pupils of Little Steps started a new project, Where in the World, where they learnt about different countries and places.

Head teacher Neil Bosson says the education centre does a new project every couple of weeks, and this time they wanted to use the project as a way to teach the pupils about other countries.

"It started with another teacher asking their family friend from Switzerland to send a postcard and it's grown from there. We've also put calls out on social media asking for people to get involved so as well as family friends, we've also had other people reach out to us as well."

Pupil Hazel Mitchel, 3, says to help with their learning, they've had some special guests visit as well.

"When we learnt about Switzerland we had someone visit us with St Bernard dogs, which come from Switzerland, and we also had someone bring in all horns and cowbells as well."

As well as postcards, Neil says people have sent gifts to help the children with their learning.

"We've received T-shirts, posters, magnets, and also educational books. A homeschooled student from Australia sent us a book containing Aboriginal paintings so we did some learning around that. I think it's important children learn about the different cultures across the globe."

Pupil Angus Knowles, 4, says learning about Wales was interesting.

"We made a dragon creation and I made the head. We also made a flag for Wales and then tulips and windmills for Holland."

Sadie Treanor, also 4, received a postcard from a family friend for the project.

"One of my uncles sent one a postcard which was really nice."

As well as learning about countries, the pupils have learned interesting facts.

Four-year-old Lucas Urbano says he liked learning the facts so he could share them with his family.

"Mt Everest is the tallest mountain, Dubai has the tallest building and the driest place is Arica in Chile. These facts are very interesting and I share them with Mum too."

As well as learning about other countries, teacher Lizzie Callingham says the project is a chance for family members overseas to connect with their relatives.

"It's also connecting families who haven't been able to connect for a few years. Lots of families are interested in what their relatives are doing and this is a way they can be part of that."