The children took the Hogwarts Express to their quidditch match. Photo / Supplied

A trip on the Hogwarts Express, a game of quidditch, and potion-making were some of the magical activities pupils took part in for a themed activity day.

Little Steps Stratford Early Childhood Education Centre had a Harry Potter-themed day as part of their school holiday programme and owner Wendy Hinton says it was magical.

"The children arrived in the morning and much to their excitement found the centre decorated for their Harry Potter day."

Wendy says each child received their own personal Hogwarts letters, inviting them to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for the day.

The children enjoyed making icecream sodas in potions class. Photo / Supplied

"We watched Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and then completed a

word finder where the pupils had to swap wands for pens and find the magical themed words."

Once the children had completed their word finders, they headed to Victoria Park to wait for the Hogwarts Express.

"Dairymaster Milking Systems kindly donated their train and time for us to use. It looked exactly like the Hogwarts Express and the children loved going for a trip."

Dylan Fleming making his potion. Photo / Supplied

She says the children took the train to the quidditch pitch and enjoyed a game of quidditch.

"Once we had played quidditch we went back to the centre for a potions lesson, where the children made icecream sodas."

Slytherin Snakes, Gryffindor Grapes, Huffle Puffs and other Harry Potter inspired snacks were on the menu for afternoon tea.

"The children had a great time and enjoyed their day."