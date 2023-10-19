June, Hugh and their dog Archie are looking forward to the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“When we moved here three years ago, there was nothing but some succulents and stones,” says June Hartwell.

Since then she and her husband Hugh have removed the stones and created the Little Ardlui garden.

“It’s a cottage garden with plants I’ve collected over the last few years such as Solomon’s seal, lily of the valley and Queen Anne’s lace. I had to downsize when we moved here but I’ve found a way to grow many plants. There’s also two fruit trees, raspberries and strawberries.”

She has also made room for a vegetable garden out the back.

“We have a vegetable garden off the ground which makes it easier to collect produce. Hugh hung up several plant baskets and looks after the greenhouse.”

If she had to pick a favourite thing from her garden, it would be the New Zealand native tree, the whau.

“It was a seedling when we first came here, it had just popped up. Whau grows quickly and now it’s a good-sized tree.”

June says she’s gardened her whole life.

“I went to a small country school and we each had a plot to grow things in. My dad was a gardener and my great-grandfather was the gardener for the Ogilvies in Scotland. I think it’s fair to say it runs in the genes.”

The garden isn’t the only thing people can see when they visit Little Ardlui, with a Model Ho railway on display, says Hugh.

“I started collecting in 1967 when I lived in Whanganui. It’s come with me every time I’ve moved. I’ve changed it over the years, adding and taking bits away. I notice once people have looked at the garden, they always enjoy looking at the model railway.”

June will be selling her crafts and plants during the festival.

“As well as different plants I’ll be selling a whole bunch of bags, casserole carriers and other things I knit and sew.”

She is looking forward to the festival.

“I love meeting people, I find it interesting. We get to share tips and knowledge and learn different things.”

The Details:

What: Little Ardlui

When: October 27-November 5

Where: 25 Wilson St, Hāwera 9am-5pm

Cost: $2 per person