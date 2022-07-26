The group enjoying a ride on the Pioneer Village train. Photo/ Supplied

The 2022 Lions National Youth Camp was hosted in Taranaki, and participants witnessed some of the great things the region has to offer.

The camp, which took place from Sunday, July 10 until Saturday, July 16, was organised by Stephanie Jordan, youth chair north, and her committee, with assistance from Lions clubs from around the Taranaki region.

Twenty-five young people, aged between 12 and 16, took part in the camp.

They travelled from Blenheim, Hokitika, Palmerston North, Masterton, Hastings, and there were also four youths and a chaperone from New South Wales. There were also participants from Inglewood and Ōpunake

They were based at TSB Topec for the week.

Six volunteers from Stratford Lions met up with the group at the Stratford Pioneer Village on Wednesday morning.

They took part in a scavenger hunt around the police station, school room, church, and telephone exchange.

A highlight for the group was the stocks, feeding the village chooks and a ride on the village train.

After a morning with the Stratford Lions Club, the group was farewelled and headed off to Dawson Falls to be met by the Kaponga Lions.

Their Wednesday programme concluded with a night visit to Lake Rotokare with the support of the Eltham Lions Club.

A wonderful week for young people to make friends with those from other regions, and to experience what Taranaki has to offer youth from the mountain, land and sea.