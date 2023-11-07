Olive Brisco (left), 3, Marley Keene, 2, and Anea Brisco, 9, dressed up as candyfloss. Photo / Alyssa Smith

From light parties, to a house of horrors along with trick-or-treating fun at Pioneer Village and a Halloween trail across town, there was plenty for Stratford and Eltham children to enjoy on All Hallow’s Eve on Tuesday.

While the MountainView Vineyard church light party has run for some years, this year tamariki had another venue to visit, with Taranaki Pioneer Village opening up for its first, but not last, Halloween Extravaganza.

Volunteers manned the usually empty buildings in the village, giving out candy to the kids as they knocked at the door. Volunteer Jon Palmer says the number of children turning up to enjoy the fun exceeded his expectations.

“We had people travel from Hāwera and Ōpunake to attend. This was our first year hosting it and we’d like to apologise for the queuing time. We know what to expect next year so we can ensure we have multiple volunteers at the front to let people in.”

He says students from Stratford High School and members of the Stratford Pipe Band helped on the evening.

“The school students handed out lollies and the pipe band members cooked the sausages. We sold 500 sausages and dished out lots of lollies on the night. We’d like to thank all the volunteers who came and helped us.”

Ruby Brookland, 11, receiving lollies at the Pioneer Village Halloween event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Ruby Brookland, 11, dressed as the Grim Reaper and enjoyed the authentic trick-or-treating experience.

“I had a lot of fun going from house to house and getting some lollies.”

About 500 children wearing their best hats attended MountainView Vineyard Church’s Light Party, which the group describes as a family-friendly alternative to Halloween.

Corrina Sheed, who runs MountainView Vineyard Church with her husband John, says she was impressed with the hat designs.

“The hats were incredible. So many people put in a lot of effort. There was plenty of fun on the night with games, 45kg worth of candy and 500 sausages and drinks served.”

Makenzie Chapman, 5, and her sister Bella, 3, created some crazy hats for the Stratford Light Party. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Mackenzie Chapman, 5, and her sister Bella, 3, made hats for the party. Mackenzie says dinosaurs are her favourite animal, so she decided to put them on a hat.

“It was fun to make. Bella’s hat had butterflies, spiders and insects on it.”

Meanwhile, a range of witches, skeletons, superheroes, scary movie characters and all kinds of other costumes was on show as children enjoyed visiting houses and businesses that had signed up for Stratford’s Halloween Trail.

Co-organiser Kylee Lawrence says over 20 places featured in this year’s trail.

“As usual, the community embraced the concept of giving and being kind to the many children in the community, the children appreciate it so much. Small towns are the best.”

Kylee says this is the third year of the trail.

“In 2020, a lot of fun for kids was gone so we thought it would be perfect for them to come out of their Covid shells and remember how much fun outside is. Each year the decorations and costumes get bigger and better.”

Bella Marriner, 13, a killer ballerina, and her brother Ostyn, 11, a vampire were two of many kids ready to fill their baskets with lots of candy.

Bella Marriner, 13, dressed up as a killer ballerina, and her brother Oscar, 11, was a vampire. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Bella says they like Halloween.

“The best part is when you get lots of candy and we’ve gotten heaps.”

Stratford Subway was part of the trail with Alyssa, 7, and Sophia, 11, Dettling giving out candy to the customers. Sophia says it was a fun night.

Alyssa Dettling, 7, and her sister Sophia, 11, were outside Subway ready to give customers some lollies. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“It made so many people happy.”

Franchisee Jackie Wood says the business celebrates Halloween every year.

“This year we decided to change it up a little. My two grandkids wanted to meet and greet all the children and adults and give them some lollies. They were very excited.”

Stratford business Creative Printz was also part of the trail, with owner Amy Spencer involved since the trail first started.

“I love seeing the kids with their costumes and smiling faces. The joy on everyone’s face is amazing.”

Creative Printz owner Amy Spencer was handing out candy on the night. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Amy grew up in Canada and says Halloween was a regular tradition.

“It was a big part of my childhood so it’s a big part of my children’s childhoods as well. Being part of the trail is a way I can spread that joy to other children.”

There was daytime fun as well with kids from Stratford Community Childcare Centre swapping their normal kindy clothes for costumes, dressing up as their favourite animals, superheroes and people.

Pupils from Stratford Community Childcare Centre dressed up as their favourite superheroes, animals or people. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Teacher Iyarna Schuler organised the dress-up day.

“We understand a lot of whānau don’t celebrate Halloween so we decided to organise a family-friendly dress-up day. Dressing up is always fun.”

Riley McCarvill, 3, dressed up as a farmer.

“My dad is a farmer and he drives a big blue tractor.”

Cadets and officers from No 48 Squadron District of Stratford Air Training Corps (ATC) swapped their military uniforms for spooky costumes for their Tuesday-night parade.

Cadets and officers of No 48 Squadron District of Stratford Air Training Corps (ATC) wore costumes for their Tuesday-night drill session. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Unit commander Sharon Clarke says it was a fun night.

“This is the first time we’ve done it and the cadets had a blast. It was quite different doing our drills in costume but it was fun.”

Eltham children didn’t miss out with The EclecTerri owner Terri Bracey changing her studio into an interactive Halloween experience for the Eltham Halloween trail.

The studio featured a House of Horrors where people had to duck and crawl inside a small space to see a spooky display. Receiving lollies was up to a Magic 8-Ball, says Terri, with children having to get a yes answer before they could receive some candy.

“They had three goes to try and get some lollies. No one went home empty-handed.”

Hope Plews (left) as a Nordic druid and Terri Bracey from The EclecTerri in Eltham dressed up as Baron Samedi. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Terri says all the items she used in the Halloween display are things she’s either had at home or made.

“You don’t need to spend a lot of money on Halloween. I’ve upcycled milk bottles into skulls and my costume is from the op shop. There’s a lot of ways you can celebrate on a budget.”

The studio is for the community, she says, so it made sense to host a community event there.

“This is a safe and inclusive space where people can work on their art. I’m all about helping the community and providing entertainment and fun.”

Terri says she was part of the trail last year and decided to go bigger.

“I entered my home on the trail, but since I’ve purchased this space I thought it would be cool to turn it into a proper Halloween experience for the kids with a house of horrors, plenty of spooky decorations and of course, lots of candy. There were plenty of Easter eggs for the adults like old bunsen burners and other things they’d remember from their childhood.”

Terri loves Halloween.

“It fits in with my aesthetic. I enjoy celebrating it and being able to get the kids involved is a plus.”

Image 1 of 37 : From left: Lucas Walsh (4), Kyeleigh Kumm (5) and Chad Kumm (8) were excited for the Pioneer Village Halloween event. Photo / Alyssa Smith



















