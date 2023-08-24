Stratford Tramping Club president John Simmons (right) with Dave Digby.

Local tramping enthusiast Dave Digby has spent many years exploring tramping routes across the region and further afield.

Dave’s been a member of the Stratford Tramping Club since 1992, and his dedication to the club, as well as tramping in general, was recognised at the club’s July meeting when he was awarded life membership.

Over the years, for eight of which Dave has been club captain, and 11 of which he has been president, Dave has shared his incredible knowledge of tramping and Taranaki tracks and trails with club members and guests alike.

His local knowledge, combined with his ability to create, build and maintain connections with people, has been a valuable help to the club over the years, said fellow member Debbie McKinlay on the club’s Facebook page.

Stratford Tramping Club president John Simmons (right) with Brian Arthur.

The committee invited Brian Arthur to join club members for the July dinner.

Brian and his wife Pam had been members of the club in previous years, and Brian has continued to support the club through his auditing work for over 30 years, a commitment and help club president John Simmons formally acknowledged at the dinner with the presentation of a certificate.



