Levina Gorton’s Farlands Farm opens for Taranaki Sustainable Backyard Trail

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Levina Gorton has opened up her garden, Farlands Farm, for the Taranaki Sustainable Backyard Trail. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A new garden on the Taranaki Sustainable Backyard Trail comes with a serving of Stratford history.

Farlands Farm, owned by Levina Gorton and her husband Matt, sits on 1.5 hectares of farmland once owned by Lieutenant Colonel William George Malone, who served in the First World War.

Gorton said the house came with a photo of the property the Malone family lived in.

“It’s quite a cool bit of history. We came up with the name Farlands Farm as a way to represent the far lands where Colonel Malone went.”

The property is entered in the Taranaki Sustainable Backyard Trail this year for the first time, she said.

“I thought I’d give it a go and share some of what I know and also learn a bit from other gardeners.”

The annual trail, which celebrates its 10th birthday this year, showcases sustainable practices and initiatives across Taranaki. It provides a platform for homeowners, farmers, and builders to share their sustainable efforts and inspire others.

Gorton said she was happy to open her garden for the trail.

“We have 30 garden beds that are 15m long and 75cm wide, which we use to grow micro greens, lettuce, spring onions, broccoli and carrots.”

Her gardening journey started with a small garden, of which Gorton would give surplus produce to friends and family. It wasn’t until the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 that she decided to expand.

“It all really grew from there. It was my husband that said ‘Hey, why don’t you start a market garden?’. So after doing a little bit of research and taking a couple of courses that’s what I did.”

Since then, she has sold surplus produce at the Eltham and Inglewood markets.

“It goes really well.”

She decided to enter the Taranaki Sustainable Backyard Trail as a way to share and learn more gardening tips. The garden had its first open day on Friday.

“We had a few people turn up which is quite good.”

The garden is open until Sunday, November 10.

“I look forward to meeting some more people and sharing tips and advice.”

The details:

What: Farlands Farm - Taranaki Sustainable Backyard Trail

When: Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 10 between 10am to 4pm

Where: 293 Opunake Rd, Stratford



