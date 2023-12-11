The Stratford Press welcomes letters to the editor. Photo / Unsplash

OPINION

Privacy concerns

Recently, I went to the Stratford Library to register a vehicle. A man was in front of me and sat a driver licence theory test. I waited half an hour while that took place.

I think it’s absolutely degrading that a person has to do that in front of other people. It is off-putting and embarrassing for them. Surely, this area could be screened off? Other people have told me of similar occurrences.

The lady came out and apologised, saying they only had one computer.

This building is owned by the people of Stratford and, as such, the council could do something about it.

I have spoken to one councillor and the mayor, who said he would look into it - no change has happened yet. Come on council, get it sorted.

L Moffitt

Council chief executive Sven Hanne replies:

Kia ora. We appreciate Mr Moffitt’s concerns but, unfortunately, all AA transactions must be done on an AA-approved and connected device. Due to our relatively low volume of transactions, the AA will not provide us with a second device for customer service – though it is something we will continue to advocate for. Whenever we experience longer wait times for driver licensing transactions, staff are happy to provide an alternative option where possible. For people looking to do a motor vehicle registration, we are happy to help them do this online while at the library. Alternatively, this service is also available at PaperPlus in Stratford.

Praise for parks

In a recent letter to the editor, it was said the town did not present well during the recent garden festivals. I beg to differ. In my opinion, the town looked lovely - as it always does - especially our parks and open spaces, which are green, welcoming and peaceful.

However, I admit to taking a positive view of most things - where one person sees weeds when they see dandelions, I choose instead to see bright yellow flowers bringing colour to the grass. As we learn more and more about our environment, we learn that everything has a purpose - perfectly manicured lawns don’t attract the bees we need; gardens left to go wild do.

As for wild cats - they may hunt birds, but they also hunt other pests such as rats, and I personally feel cats are preferable to rats when it comes to creatures roaming the town. I don’t see messy bowls of food left out for these animals near where they are, I see bowls showing the kindness of people who are choosing to feed animals they don’t own (and perhaps, in doing so, reducing the amount of hunting the cats are doing).

I suppose beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and when it comes to Stratford I see plenty of beauty, in the gardens, the walkways, the wild animals and the people who live here.

S Harris

