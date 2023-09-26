The Stratford Press welcomes letters to the editor. Photo / Unsplash

Change the side of the road for cycleway

Concerning the Phase 2 transport project layout within the area of Cordelia St to Swansea Rd - I live right in the middle of this project, and have for 40 plus years.

It is already a mission to safely get in and out of the driveway without the council taking away the “buffer zone " we have in the way of the roadside parking. Secondly, the side they propose to put the cycleway on is fraught with obstacles and is also too narrow. In my opinion, the plan would also condemn the Pioneer Village to a certain death - this park is used by tour groups, with buses, which park outside. Also a good many vintage car groups and rally groups use it too.

People returning to visit Stratford currently don’t stay long due to the dark and dingy hedge and there is nowhere to sit and have a picnic lunch. An iron fence would be far cheaper to maintain. Thirdly, the roadside parking is widely used every day both sides for business people doing paperwork and phone calls before proceeding into town along with truckies checking their loads and logbooks, etc, so the cycleway plans would impact a good many people.

I think the solution is to cross over to the other side somewhere on Cordelia St, fill in that big ditch, and put the cycle lanes straight down the centre of that verge. It would mean much more room and be less invasive with no need to change the parking, nor have the risk of condemning the Pioneer Village.

L Gooch

From cradle to grave, but not if you want to ride your bike?

I was surprised to read in the Stratford Press that members of our Christian community are opposed to the creation of cycleways near the Catholic church. The phrase from cradle to grave, implying care for all ages, was used by a man of the cloth way back in 1892 - the Rev James McKernan used it in his poem Viewing the Procession - but perhaps times have changed, and our priests and parishioners no longer look to care for all, only those who want to park near their church?

I would think, as a church with a school attached, the priority would be to keep the younger members of the community safe - with cycleways an obvious positive way to do this, but instead we have members of the church complaining they might lose a car park or two. I doubt even the most devout of our community need to park at their church every day of the week, yet we do have school children wanting to attend school five of any seven days in a week. For a faith that is loudly opposed to things such as abortion, arguing all life is precious, I am a little surprised that statement appears to come with a disclaimer - “but not if it wants to cycle”.

David H

Hard choices this election

With under a month left until we choose our new government, I am still struggling to decide who to give my ticks to. Every candidate is promising lots, but which, if any, will actually deliver? Coalitions mean anything promised might yet get lost in a negotiation anyway, so that makes it even harder.

I have watched the various debates, online, in person and on television, and I have read every flyer that has reached my mailbox, yet I still feel lost when it comes to voting, as I have had too many years of watching promises fail to be kept, targets under-delivered, and politicians being caught out in lies, poor behaviour or just plain ignorance.

So how will I vote this time? I don’t know. I will make my decision on the day, but I will make it. Because voting might be hard, but not voting makes it even harder to be heard.

A Mackson

Pool praise

I recently came to Stratford for a short visit. A walk was planned with an old friend one day, but the day dawned cold, wet and gloomy. “Let’s go to the pool for a swim instead,” she suggested. I wasn’t keen - as my swimming pool experiences are generally cold, wet and well, gloomy. I find them to be unappealing places, packed with loud children, with cracked floors and tiles, and a miserable feel.

But not in Stratford - what a delight it was to experience a pool that was everything I could have asked for. From friendly staff as I arrived, to helpful lifeguards who were quick to point out where things were, including easy access points for the pool, differing levels in each pool, and a variety of things to use, see and experience. Even a special machine to wring out my costume afterwards. Well done to all involved in creating this wonderful space - I will be back!

Margaret Allsworth

Write to us:

