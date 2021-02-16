Legacy of love: Donna Jury Memorial Charitable Trust helps Team HOPE in Taranaki

Donna Jury's legacy of love is continuing. Photo / Supplied

Money raised to help one Taranaki woman will now help many who live in the eastern Taranaki area, thanks to a donation to Team HOPE.

Team HOPE is a charitable trust which helps those facing adversity living in the Stratford area, and secretary Donna van den Beuken says a recent donation will go a long way to helping the trust continue to help others.

She says she and her fellow committee members were "blown away and very humbled" when they heard from Rebecca Jury, who wanted to donate the money from her mum's memorial trust.

Rebecca's mum, Donna, died of cancer in 2013, and the Donna Jury Memorial Charitable Trust was established soon after to look after money that had originally been raised to support Donna and her family as she faced chemotherapy.

The money was raised to pay for a specific drug treatment option which Donna was only able to have one round of before her cancer became terminal, says Rebecca.

Before Donna died, she discussed with her family what she wanted to be done with the leftover funds. Rebecca says her mum's clear wish was for it to be put into a trust and be used to support people who lived within The Dean Cup zones in eastern Taranaki.

The Donna Jury Memorial Charitable Trust was set up to do that, and eight years later the money will continue to benefit people through Team HOPE.

Rebecca says she, her wider family and all Donna Jury Memorial Charitable Trust trustees agree Team HOPE is an amazing organisation that will put the funds from the trust to fantastic use for people who need it in the community.

Thanks is due, she says, to Rod Gordon for his support in establishing the trust, as well as the family and friends who raised the original money through a trail bike ride in Tututawa.