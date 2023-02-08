Selected students from Learner Me will get work experience at Powerco. Photo / Unsplash

Selected students from Learner Me will get work experience at Powerco. Photo / Unsplash

A new collaboration will help bridge the gap between education and career paths in the software development and IT support industries.

The collaboration, between Powerco and Learner Me, will help graduates with entry-level roles in the industries to gain work experience.

Powerco is the second-largest gas distributor and the largest electricity distributor in New Zealand, and Learner Me provides training and education in the IT and digital media field.

Selected students from Learner Me will have the opportunity to intern at Powerco.

Tony Parrott, development and integration lead for Powerco, says the team are looking forward to supporting the interns in the first step of their IT careers.

“We’re confident the Learner Me graduates we take on will be highly skilled, and we look forward to the contributions they’ll make in helping us serve our customers. They’ll be working in a supportive environment where they can apply, and continue to grow, their knowledge. Powerco recognises the importance of investing in the next generation of professionals. Partnering with Taranaki-based Learner Me ensures some of that talent will come from one of the communities it serves.”

Learner Me chief executive Simon Singh says he’s thrilled to announce the collaboration.

“Through this partnership, selected Learner Me students will have the opportunity to intern at Powerco, gaining valuable exposure to the company and real-world work experience. Learner Me is dedicated to providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in a rapidly changing industry. It’s one of the founding visions of Learner Me to make world-class IT study accessible to everyone in Taranaki.”

With the support of both organisations, students will have the chance to learn from industry leaders and take their first step towards a successful career in IT and digital media.

Enrolments are now open, and new batches are starting on Monday, February 20, 2023.