Late night shopping on offer in Hāwera this holiday season

Bizlink Hāwera chairwoman Racquel Cleaver. Photo / Supplied

From mischievous elves to late-night shopping hours, it's all happening in Hāwera this holiday season.

Bizlink Hāwera is rewarding local business supporters with over $5000 in prizes.

Anyone who spends over $20 and up to $500 at a participating business until Monday, December 20 will go in the draw to win back their purchase cost.

They'll also go in the draw to win a luxurious night for two at Tairoa Lodge's Kingfisher Cottage. This package includes dinner, breakfast, a bottle of bubbles and a lunchtime checkout.

"All they have to do is shop locally, it's a chance to give back to our community on many levels," says Racquel Cleaver, Bizlink Hāwera chairwoman.

"Of course, we'll miss our traditional Christmas Parade and Street Festival event but it'll be back in 2022 and it will be worth the wait. The Hāwera Christmas Win Back will give a little to our businesses and community, it's been a tough year an Christmas is a time of giving, we're making the best of it."

Bizlink has capped the Win Backs at $5000.

"We only have limited funds and do have to be cautious to ensure we don't overspend so that we can keep delivering great events locally over the next year."

Bizlink is also running an Elf Hunt to entertain the kids, with more great prizes to be won.

Bizlink coordinator Nikki Watson says this event is going to be extra special because there is a 'people's choice' award giving shop owners a chance to win too.

"We hope it's going to inspire businesses to really get creative with their windows, whether it's mischievous or magical."

The "Merry Grinchmas" themed late shops will kick off both competitions for the town.

All of the prize winners will be notified on or around Tuesday, December 21, says Petra Finer, Bizlink coordinator.

"It's so important to let our winners know before Kirihimete. It's been a tough year for so many people. We're really grateful to be able to spread some cheer."

Elf Hunt entry forms are available from Bizlink Hāwera, Caffeinate, participating businesses, at www.bizlinkhawera.co.nz and on the Bizlink Hāwera Facebook page.