Donna Yeats and Marcia Millard were at the March Prospero Market encouraging people to fill in the survey. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The Taranaki Pioneer Village offers visitors a glimpse into times gone by, but what could the future hold for this popular tourist attraction?

The attraction was first developed back in 1976. Taranaki Pioneer Village is a stand-alone organisation and registered charity, funded entirely by grants, donations and visitor entry fees. It is run by a board and a small band of volunteers, and the team are now asking for the wider public’s help in determining the future of this piece of living history.

Over the past couple of months, people have been asked to share their thoughts on the possible future of Pioneer Village, through an online survey. Volunteers have also been out and about canvassing the community for their thoughts, with the more old-fashioned pen-and-paper form of the survey available as well.

The survey will finish at the end of these April school holidays, meaning if you don’t have your say soon, you will miss out. Whether you live in the district, region, have visited the village in the past or have never been, your thoughts are welcome - just as long as you fill in the survey soon!