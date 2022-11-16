Lacey Beck, 10, is the first Beck to win the Beck Family Champion Beef Trophy. Photo/ Supplied

A Beck family member has become the first to have her name on a family trophy.

Lacey Beck, 10, won the Beck Family Champion Beef Trophy at the North Taranaki Calf and Lamb Championships. The trophy is awarded to the overall champion of the beef category.

Lacey's mother, Renee, says Lacey was pleased to take the cup home.

"Her goal over the whole day was to win that trophy. That's what she had her mind on. She's very excited to have done it. She was very determined to be the first Beck to win the trophy and she did it."

The trophy was first introduced three years ago.

"It's a new trophy as the showing beef category is fairly new as well. This is the first time since the trophy's inception that a Beck has won it. She has it proudly on display, she's absolutely rapt to have won it."

Lacey showed Dustin, her Speckled Park bull, at the event. Renee says both Lacey and Dustin did well on the day.

As well as winning the Beck Cup, Lacey also won a number of ribbons and was the grand overall champion at the South Taranaki Boys and Girls Calf Champs, says Renee.

"She's done really well with her showing and has a lot of ribbons and of course the family cup."