La Nuova were the Supreme Business Excellence award-winners at the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards 2023.

La Nuova were the Supreme Business Excellence award-winners at the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards 2023.

Bosses at laundromat technology leader La Nuova have dedicated their Supreme Business Excellence Award to a long-time staff member who lost her battle with cancer last week.

La Nuova managing director Brad Craig said Bev Stewart was with the business for more than 24 years.

“She was the epitome of our values – she worked hard, played hard. She was just a beautiful lady, and I think it’s beautiful timing that we’ve taken this award out just days after she’s passed away – so this is for her.”

New Zealand’s most automated laundromat not only won the top award at the annual TSB Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards on Saturday night. The company also took out two other categories – Business Continuity and Technology – and was highly commended in two others – Innovation and Large Business.

“I think you’ve been up here about four times already,” said TV3 newsreader Samantha Hayes, who was the MC and unofficial suit-collar-straightener for the awards, held at the TSB Community Stadium.

Craig is part of the third generation of the family-founded business, which has a team of 86 and runs New Zealand’s most automated laundromat from Inglewood.

General manager Bevan Broughton said he was rapt with the accolades. “For 25 years, we’ve been entering awards, probably four or five times. I’m rapt for the team – they have put so much work into it. This is everything for our people.”

Business Excellence Awards judges said La Nuova stood out because of its ability to adapt to the environment and stay ahead of the competition.

“While traditional dry-cleaning volumes have declined, La Nuova has been able to move into linen services and grow significantly,” they said.

“The investment in technology and automation is impressive, enabling the business to process high volumes and provide services to a new category of clients. The business leaders know every aspect of the operation and are prepared to take strategic risks to future-proof the business.”

Terry Parkes (centre) with Taranaki Regional Council chairwoman Charlotte Littlewood and mayors Neil Holdom, Neil Volzke and Phil Nixon.

The prestigious 2023 Mayoral Award for sustained leadership and contribution by a Taranaki business leader went to Nice Hotel owner and community champion Terry Parkes.

“Thank you very much. You’ve heard it all; I haven’t done half of what he said,” says Parkes, downplaying the words of Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke, who announced the award.

Volzke said Parkes was a passionate advocate for Taranaki, whose service to the community was far-reaching in many areas.

“This includes sponsorship, fundraising and support for the visual and performing arts, Womad, (Centuria) Taranaki Garden Festival, St Mary’s Cathedral, the angiography machine and purpose-built suite at the Taranaki Base Hospital, and the provision of thousands of free lunches for children at low-decile schools.”

Parkes was chairman of the Art in Public Places Trust, and involved with the Govett-Brewster Foundation and Len Lye Centre. “He was a vocal supporter of the Wind Wand installation – so much so, that he even had it tattooed on his arm.”

Volzke said the Nice Hotel and restaurant had won multiple hospitality and tourism awards, Parkes served as a mentor to many, and was a strong supporter of the business community and organisations.

In 2017, he received the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the arts, business and the community.

“It’s not hard to be part of the community. It doesn’t take money, it takes a little bit of effort, and I think if you love where you live, how can you do anything else?” Parkes says.

“I just care. I walk in the park for nothing, I go to the gallery for nothing, I go on the walkway for nothing; our forefathers did things.”

Afterwards, Parkes says he was completely sideswiped by the award: “You sort of get shell-shocked, and all I want is a martini.”

Results