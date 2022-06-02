Kidsafe Taranaki car seat technicians Katie Fromings and Trish Corkill. Photo/ Supplied

As the weather gets colder, Kidsafe Taranaki Trust urges parents and caregivers to properly strap their children in.

New Plymouth Injury Safe's manager Alisha Stone says strapping children into their car seats while wearing a coat or another bulky item is not safe.

"I know coming into winter it seems easier to leave the children in their coats. But in an accident, they wouldn't be as safe as bulky clothes like jackets compress in a crash so then the straps won't be tight enough around the child."

She says children should be strapped in without a coat or bulky items such as backpacks.

"The straps need to be tight enough so parents can only get two fingers under the strap."

New Plymouth Injury Safe is a member of Kidsafe Taranaki Trust. The trust was formed in 1994 to reduce unintentional injuries to tamariki in Taranaki.

Trust membership currently includes Taranaki District Health Board, ACC, Plunket, Tui Ora, New Plymouth District Council and community volunteers.

Kidsafe Taranaki is also a partner in the New Plymouth injury Safe (NPIS) Trust which is responsible for New Plymouth District's International Safe Community accreditation programme.

Alisha also facilitates the free car seat clinics around the mounga each month.

"The free clinics are funded by Roadsafe Taranaki. These started in 2018 when Plunket was no longer able to do the service.

"Kidsafe Taranaki saw a gap and a need for these. We wanted to make these accessible to everyone so we travel around the mounga each month."

The car seat clinics are free and valuable to teach parents and caregivers how to correctly strap their children in and install the car seat safety in the vehicle, Alisha says.

"I have two children and I've been to the car seat clinics to ensure I was doing everything right, from having them in the right car seat for the weight, age and height. It's about finding what's safest for the child.

"The clinics are super accessible, they're free and no appointment time is needed, people can just show up and a car seat technician will be there ready to help."

Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust is also supportive of Kidsafe Taranaki Trust, through the Safe Kids in Cars scheme.

Alisha says through the scheme, residents of Central Taranaki can apply for a $100 cashback after purchasing a new car seat. To receive the money, the car seat needs to be fitted by a technician to ensure it is properly fitted.

"This is exclusively for people in central Taranaki. It's a great initiative. We're here to help keep tamariki safe."

The Details:

What: Free car seat clinics.

Where: Second Thursday of each month: Stratford: 10am-12pm at the War Memorial Hall Carpark, Hāwera: 1.30pm-3.30pm, The Warehouse carpark. First Thursday of every month: New Plymouth: 9am-12pm, West Baptist Church carpark. Third Thursday of each month: Waitara: 10am-12pm, Waitara Senior Citizens Hall carpark.

Cost: Free, no appointment needed.

■ For more information go to the Kidsafe Taranaki Trust Facebook page.