Kelvin Wright is Venture Taranaki's new chief executive. Photo/ Supplied

The Venture Taranaki Board of Trustees have announced the appointment of Kelvin Wright as the Economic Development Agency's new chief executive.

Kelvin currently holds the role of deputy chief executive at New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) and will take the helm at Venture Taranaki/Te Puna Umanga on May 2.

After great interest in the role from many high-calibre local, and national applicants, the board are confident in their new appointment and looking forward to seeing what Kelvin brings to the role in 2022 and beyond.

"Kelvin's executive experience, strong local connections and networks with key stakeholders such as our business community, support partners and ngā Iwi o Taranaki, as well as his affinity with both Venture Taranaki's strategic aspirations and the entire Taranaki region will be incredibly valuable," says Venture Taranaki Trust chairwoman Joanna Breare.

"Having someone who is familiar with Taranaki, has extensive existing networks and relationships, and the ability to step in and take the reins while already understanding the landscape during this time is important, and we know Kelvin will do that, while bringing fresh thinking, passion, and vision."

Kelvin is looking forward to joining Venture Taranaki, building on the solid foundation that has already been laid, and supporting a thriving and resilient Taranaki economy, whilst adding his own flavour and approach to the role.

"I'm keen to continue to support the development of a resilient and prosperous Taranaki economy as I work proactively with partners to determine where to next, and how best to leverage what has already been achieved," said Kelvin.

Prior to his current role, he held the role of New Plymouth District Council's chief operating officer, and a range of private sector executive and leadership roles across energy, engineering, and aviation.

Originally from Otago, Kelvin first came to Taranaki in 2012 with Mercer Stainless, before returning once again with his young family to advance his career as GM Operations Energyworks in 2016 and hasn't looked back.