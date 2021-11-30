Karate, kickboxing and self-defence class coming to Inglewood

New karate classes are coming to Inglewood. Photo/ Unsplash

The chance to learn karate, kickboxing, or self-defence is coming to Inglewood.

New Plymouth ShinKyokushin Karate owner Peter Lowl is starting Inglewood Kyokushin karate kickboxing classes next month.

"I have a club in New Plymouth and Hāwera. I want to start something in a more central location to make it more accessible for people. I know travelling can be a barrier for some people so I wanted to ensure everyone whose interested can come along. The lessons will take place in the Mamaku Centre."

Peter says there's a need for the club in Inglewood.

"From my understanding, there's nothing like this here and I'd like to give the communty the chance to learn a new skill."

The lessons give people the chance to excercise, but also gain confidence.

"It's about gaining skills to look after yourself and be safe. Everyone can benefit from learning it. We're very community-minded about giving the opportunity for people to learn how to protect themselves is something I enjoy doing."

He says he'll have sessions for adults, children and families.

"I want to give everyone the chance to learn."

Peter is hosting a free lesson on Thursday to learn about the classes.

"It's also the opportunity to see what people want and if they're more interested in karate, kickboxing, self-defence or fitness. This will be a free session. I encourage people who are interested to stop in on Thursday, see what it's about and then we can go from there. Once I know numbers and what people want, I'll set up a price for the classes starting in January."

• For more information, email Peter at IKAK.Oceania@gmail.com or visit the New Plymouth ShinKyokushin Karate Facebook page.

Details:

What: Inglewood Kyokushin karate kickboxing lesson.

When: December 2, 6pm.

Where: Inglewood Mamaku Centre, 6 Mamaku St, Inglewood.

Cost: Free.